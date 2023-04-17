Madhuri Dixit gives Tim Cook perfect Mumbai welcome with vada pav treat, Apple CEO says he found it delicious

Madhuri Dixit enjoying vada pav with Tim Cook

On Monday, April 17, Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tim Cook landed in Mumbai to open maiden store in Jio World Drive Mall. The American businessman got the perfect Mumbai welcome from the actress Madhuri Dixit. The actress proved that she's a true Mumbaikar, as she treated the businessman with delicious vada pav.

Madhuri shared a photo on her Twitter. In the photo, Madhuri and Tim were captured laughing and enjoying vada pav. Dixit shared the photo with the caption, "Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"

Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav! pic.twitter.com/ZA7TuDfUrv — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 17, 2023

Just like millions of Mumbaikars, the businessman also loved Vada pav, and he retweeted Dixit's photo with his quote, "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!"

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

As per the news reports, Tim Cook will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit. On Monday afternoon, he was also spotted visiting Mukesh Ambani at his house, Antilla.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is in India for a business trip, has been meeting several renowned dignitaries from across the nation. If reports are to be believed, Tim Cook also met billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani at his residence, Antilla. Also, present at the meeting were Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, and Isha Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Retail. Tim Cook arrived in India to launch the company`s first retail stores here. The Apple BKC store in Mumbai opened its doors for a private event on Monday and will start functioning for the public from Tuesday. Excited about the launch, Tim Cook tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can`t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow.

Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

The company's second outlet in India will be inaugurated on Thursday at a premier Saket mall in Delhi.

