Madhuri Dixit gets brutally trolled for recreating Pakistani girl's viral dance on Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja

Madhuri Dixit, has added her own flair to the remixed version of the song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja that went viral last month,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 08:39 AM IST

Madhuri Dixit/Insatgram

Madhuri Dixit, has added her own flair to the remixed version of the song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja that went viral last month after being performed at a wedding by a young Pakistani woman named Ayesha. The iconic song, which was taken from the 1954 black-and-white smash hit Nagin, is the most recent to appear on the actor's Instagram account. 

The actor sang along while dancing in her vanity vehicle while wearing a sheer beaded sari. She largely follows the dance's original moves while incorporating some of her own moves. 

Some people loved the video however some trolled her brutally. One wrote, ‘not a video on this trend mam.’ Another one said ‘it has become irritating.’ 

‘Did not expect this from her’ said a third. 

Katrina Kaif previously released a lovely video of herself performing the popular song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. She can be seen flaunting her appearance in slow motion while donning a powder blue saree. 

In additon, Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer, and his sister Neema Paul reproduced the viral dance moves and caught the internet's attention. 

Ayesha originally performed Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja at a wedding on November 11, which is when DJ Usman Bhatti's remix of it first caught the attention of online users. The young Pakistani woman from Lahore immediately rose to sudden fame. Since then, she has gained popularity in other dances as well. A number of social media influencers have posted online versions of the popular song in the aim of becoming popular themselves. 

Also read: After Pakistani girl Ayesha's dance performance, video of Indian girl grooving to 'London Thumakda' goes viral

On the most recent season of the dance reality series Jhalak Dhikla Jaa, Madhuri was participating as a judge. On October 6, Maja Ma, her most recent movie with Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Barkha Singh and directed by Anand Tiwari, had its OTT debut on Amazon Prime. 

 

