Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...

Madhuri Dixit left her fans furious, frustrated, and disappointed at her recent Canada tour. The audience openly expressed their thoughts on social media and called it the 'worst show ever'. The reasons will leave you shocked.

Madhuri Dixit recently performed live in Canada, but the experience was frustratingly bad for her fans. On November 2, Dil Se Madhuri concert was held at The Theatre at Great Canadian, Toronto. The show was attended by several fans, but a majority of them left disappointed as the show was 'poorly organised', and the actress reportedly arrived 3 hours late. As per the reports, several fans of Dixit took their thoughts to social media and slammed the organisers for 'fooling them' and leaving them disappointed.

A viral clip from the show, which captured the actress's stage performance, was shared by several attendees. Many of them claimed Madhuri arrived nearly three hours late for her show. The video included an overlay text that reads, “If I could give you one piece of advice, it’s to not attend the Madhuri Dixit tour… save your money." Several social media users flooded the comments section, calling the event “chaotic, poorly organised, a waste of time."

Why Madhuri Dixit fans are furious with her latest concert

One of the major reasons for fans' anger was the actress's alleged late arrival. While a few even stated that Madhuri only performed for a few minutes, and looked uninterested. A netizen wrote, "This was the worst show ever. So unorganised. The advertisement didn’t say she was just going to chat and dance for 2 seconds of each song. Very poorly organised by the promoters. So many people walked out. People were yelling for refunds. Doesn’t matter that she is a beautiful actress and person; everyone who went to the show has to agree it was poorly organised."

Another disappointed fan lashed out at the organisers and wrote, "Ticket mentioned 7:30 PM start time, but the event began around 10 PM. I left at 11:05 PM as I had work the next day. I honestly don’t know if it was the organisers or her who decided she’d come at 10 PM."

A few die-hard Madhuri Dixit fans jumped to her defence

Amid the criticism, a few die-hard Madhuri fans defended her. A fan wrote, "She seems to be performing as graciously as always! It may be a production or management coordination issue." Another fan wrote, “Madhuri Dixit is amazing. Real fans would appreciate any glimpse of her. It’s not her fault if it was not organised correctly. To be in her presence is something else."