FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...

Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what latest NASA report says...

Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why and what it means for applicants

Aamir Khan credits his mom for Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal, actress admits she didn't believe in...

China denies Trump's claim of secret nuclear tests, urges US to contribute to global stability

JNUSU Elections 2025-26: Voting to be held today, results to be announced on…; check list of key candidates here

Good news for commuters: Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., travel time to cut by...; Check route, stoppages, fare and other details

Haq: Shah Bano's grandson slams Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer, alleges makers 'breach of...': 'Lot of facts are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video

Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...

Madhuri Dixit left her fans furious, frustrated, and disappointed at her recent Canada tour. The audience openly expressed their thoughts on social media and called it the 'worst show ever'. The reasons will leave you shocked.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 10:11 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...
Madhuri Dixit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Madhuri Dixit recently performed live in Canada, but the experience was frustratingly bad for her fans. On November 2, Dil Se Madhuri concert was held at The Theatre at Great Canadian, Toronto. The show was attended by several fans, but a majority of them left disappointed as the show was 'poorly organised', and the actress reportedly arrived 3 hours late. As per the reports, several fans of Dixit took their thoughts to social media and slammed the organisers for 'fooling them' and leaving them disappointed. 

A viral clip from the show, which captured the actress's stage performance, was shared by several attendees. Many of them claimed Madhuri arrived nearly three hours late for her show. The video included an overlay text that reads, “If I could give you one piece of advice, it’s to not attend the Madhuri Dixit tour… save your money." Several social media users flooded the comments section, calling the event “chaotic, poorly organised, a waste of time."

Watch the video

Why Madhuri Dixit fans are furious with her latest concert 

One of the major reasons for fans' anger was the actress's alleged late arrival. While a few even stated that Madhuri only performed for a few minutes, and looked uninterested. A netizen wrote, "This was the worst show ever. So unorganised. The advertisement didn’t say she was just going to chat and dance for 2 seconds of each song. Very poorly organised by the promoters. So many people walked out. People were yelling for refunds. Doesn’t matter that she is a beautiful actress and person; everyone who went to the show has to agree it was poorly organised."

Another disappointed fan lashed out at the organisers and wrote, "Ticket mentioned 7:30 PM start time, but the event began around 10 PM. I left at 11:05 PM as I had work the next day. I honestly don’t know if it was the organisers or her who decided she’d come at 10 PM." 

A few die-hard Madhuri Dixit fans jumped to her defence

Amid the criticism, a few die-hard Madhuri fans defended her. A fan wrote, "She seems to be performing as graciously as always! It may be a production or management coordination issue." Another fan wrote, “Madhuri Dixit is amazing. Real fans would appreciate any glimpse of her. It’s not her fault if it was not organised correctly. To be in her presence is something else."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians
Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...
Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance
Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...
Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who...
Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what latest NASA report says...
Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what NASA says
Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why and what it means for applicants
Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE