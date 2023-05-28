Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene's son graduates from high school; proud parents become emotional: 'My brilliant star'

Dr Shriram Nene, Ryan Nene, Madhuri Dixit and Arin Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene are elated as their younger son, Ryan Nene has completed his schooling. The actress and her husband attended the convocation ceremony of Ryan at his school, the American School of Bombay, and celebrated their son's graduation.

The couple shared a carousel post with the caption, "Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights. #DrNene #graduation #proudparent #congratulations #son #proudmoment #success #cheers #instagram #instagood." In one photo, Ryan is posing in his formal. In another photo, the newly-graduate pose with his parents and elder brother Arin Nene. The couple even shared a video from the convocation ceremony in the post.

Here's the post

As soon as the couple dropped the post, several fans congratulated the actress. A fan wrote, "Congrats to Ryan and their parents!! Aryan is so handsome." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations to all family members n God bless you beta." An internet user wrote, "Hey handsome Ryan congratulations and best wishes for the future make everyone proud." Another internet user wrote, "Most Of The Parents Have Come Just To see Madhuri Dixit." A netizen added, "Congratulations Ryan and proud parents @drneneofficial sir @madhuridixitnene mam. Complete fam again, Arin is in the house."

In April, Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tim Cook landed in Mumbai to open maiden store in Jio World Drive Mall. The American businessman got the perfect Mumbai welcome from the actress Madhuri Dixit. The actress proved that she's a true Mumbaikar, as she treated the businessman with delicious vada pav.

Madhuri shared a photo on her Twitter. In the photo, Madhuri and Tim were captured laughing and enjoying vada pav. Dixit shared the photo with the caption, "Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!" On the work front, Madhuri was last seen making an impact on digital world with the movie Maja Ma and series The Gone Game.