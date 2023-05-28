Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene's son graduates from high school; proud parents become emotional: 'My brilliant star'

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene are on cloud-9 as their younger son has completed his schooling.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene's son graduates from high school; proud parents become emotional: 'My brilliant star'
Dr Shriram Nene, Ryan Nene, Madhuri Dixit and Arin Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene are elated as their younger son, Ryan Nene has completed his schooling. The actress and her husband attended the convocation ceremony of Ryan at his school, the American School of Bombay, and celebrated their son's graduation.

The couple shared a carousel post with the caption, "Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights. #DrNene #graduation #proudparent #congratulations #son #proudmoment #success #cheers #instagram #instagood." In one photo, Ryan is posing in his formal. In another photo, the newly-graduate pose with his parents and elder brother Arin Nene. The couple even shared a video from the convocation ceremony in the post. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

As soon as the couple dropped the post, several fans congratulated the actress. A fan wrote, "Congrats to Ryan and their parents!! Aryan is so handsome." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations to all family members n God bless you beta." An internet user wrote, "Hey handsome Ryan congratulations and best wishes for the future make everyone proud." Another internet user wrote, "Most Of The Parents Have Come Just To see Madhuri Dixit." A netizen added, "Congratulations Ryan and proud parents @drneneofficial sir @madhuridixitnene mam. Complete fam again, Arin is in the house." 

In April, Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tim Cook landed in Mumbai to open maiden store in Jio World Drive Mall. The American businessman got the perfect Mumbai welcome from the actress Madhuri Dixit. The actress proved that she's a true Mumbaikar, as she treated the businessman with delicious vada pav. 

Madhuri shared a photo on her Twitter. In the photo, Madhuri and Tim were captured laughing and enjoying vada pav. Dixit shared the photo with the caption, "Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!" On the work front, Madhuri was last seen making an impact on digital world with the movie Maja Ma and series The Gone Game. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Layoff 2023: JPMorgan Chase to cut 500 jobs from several departments, know details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.