Madhuri Dixit, who took over the silver screens with her tremendous dancing skills and acting, broke many hearts when she decided to quit acting at the peak of her career to marry US-based cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene. In October 1999, Madhuri Dixit got married to Shriram Nene and relocated to Denver, Colorado, for over a decade. Madhuri Dixit moved back to Mumbai with her family in October 2011 to resume her acting career. In 2018, the couple also founded the production company RnM Moving Pictures.

While Madhuri Dixit, one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, resumed her career in acting, her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, was also not far behind. Dr Shriram Nene was not only a heart surgeon but also a visionary entrepreneur. After making a name for himself as a successful surgeon in the US, he entered the digital healthcare sector in India. Madhuri Dixit's husband started the Pathfinder Health Sciences company. Not only this, he is also included in the advisory board of IIT Jodhpur.

Madhuri Dixit's total estimated net worth is Rs 250 crore, while Dr Shriram Nene's net worth is between Rs 100 to 150 crore. The combined net worth of both is Rs 350 to 400 crore. As per reports, Dr Shriram Nene's annual income is said to be Rs 98 lakh. That is, he earns more than Rs 7 lakh in 1 month.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit, who has appeared in over 70 films in her career so far, was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024) co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. The film grossed over Rs 423.85 crore worldwide, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Madhuri Dixit charges Rs 4-5 crore for each film.

