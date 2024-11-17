Madhuri Dixit recently opened up on her rivalry with Sridevi during the 90s and revealed why they never got to connect with each other.

Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi were the top actresses in the 90s who were ruling the box office and hence were often pitted against each other, fueling rumors of rivalry. However, now Madhuri Dixit has finally reacted to the same.

In an interview with News18, Madhuri Dixit admitted that she and Sridevi never got much chance to connect with each other as their paths never crossed professionally but she always had a lot respect and admiration for Sridevi.

Madhuri Dixit said, “We both had a lot of respect and admiration for each other. I had respect for her as an actor as she worked in different languages, which was amazing, and she was successful across them. She was also very sweet to me."

She added, “We never worked together. There was one movie that we did long back, but even then, we didn't have any scenes together. We had different scenarios going for us in terms of our careers. Our paths never really crossed in that sense.”

Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit worked together in the film named Pukaar which was produced by Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. However, the actress revealed that they never really connected on the sets as well. She said, “Pukaar was Boney ji's production. So, she was the producer of that film. There was not much interaction between us because she was doing her own thing, and I was doing mine. We didn't really get to talk much."

She further appreciated Sridevi and said, “After we completed Pukaar and it was released, I got married and moved to the US. That's why there wasn't much interaction. She entered the industry before I did, and she had been working since she was a little kid. She worked really hard to be where she was, and I truly respected that."

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in success for her recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actress surprised everyone as Manjulika and the film which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, became a huge hit at the box office. Despite its clash with Singham Again, the film has been having its dream run at the box office.

