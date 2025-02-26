Over the years, this actress starred alongside some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Among the many talented actresses in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit stands out for not just being the highest-paid actress of her era, but also for helping her co-stars reach new heights in their careers.

Her charm and talent made her the love of millions, and she had a remarkable, long-lasting career in the industry. Over the years, she starred alongside some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Madhuri Dixit’s versatility as an actress was evident when she romanced both father and son on screen and delivered hit films. In 1988, she starred alongside Vinod Khanna in Dayavan. Nearly a decade later, in 1997, she was paired with Vinod Khanna’s son, Akshaye Khanna, in the film Mohabbat.

Madhuri Dixit’s bold scenes in Dayavan sparked a lot of excitement and discussions at the time. Years later, the actress admitted in an interview that being a part of the film was a misstep on her part. Soon after, she shared the screen with Vinod Khanna’s son, Akshaye Khanna, in Mohabbat.

However, Madhuri didn’t let any setbacks hold her back. A major turning point in her career came with her role in Tezaab. The film skyrocketed her to fame, and she quickly became the highest-paid actress of her era.

Over the years, Madhuri Dixit delivered several blockbuster hits, including Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and more. Reports even suggest that at one point, she charged a higher fee than Salman Khan for her role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Her on-screen pairing with Rishi Kapoor was expected to be a big success, but unfortunately, the duo didn’t have a single hit together. They worked on films like Sahibaan (1993), Yaarana (1995), and Prem Granth (1996), all of which failed at the box office.

At the peak of her career, Madhuri decided to step away from acting for love. In 1999, she married US-based cardiovascular surgeon Shriram Madhav Nene and moved to Denver, Colorado, where she lived for over a decade.

Before leaving, her final film was Devdas, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Aaja Nachle in 2007 and was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.