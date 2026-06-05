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Madhui Dixit fan celebrates Maa Behen, gives 400 fruit saplings to farmers: 'Also honoured PM Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign'

"Honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (one sapling in the name of mother), I decided to distribute 400 fruit-bearing saplings a day before World Environment Day and to mark the release of Madhuri Dixit's Maa Behen", said Pappu Sardar.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 07:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Madhui Dixit fan celebrates Maa Behen, gives 400 fruit saplings to farmers: 'Also honoured PM Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign'
Madhuri Dixit in Maa Behen
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A fan of actress Madhuri Dixit on Thursday distributed fruit-bearing saplings from his chaat shop in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand to celebrate her film Maa Behen. The unique initiative of Pappu Sardar, who runs his chaat shop in the busy Sakchi market, a day before World Environment Day led to passersby thronging his establishment, which blared songs of the movie.

Pappu Sardar wants to make his initiave a success

However, Sardar, who has bought 400 saplings of fruits such as mango, black berry, guava and litchi, scrunitised people seeking saplings as to whether they have an interest in gardening and would do justice to his efforts. "I am targeting farmers and villagers, many of whom throng Jamshedpur for various works, as I am sure they would plant the saplings and take care of those, making the initiative a success," Sardar told reporters.

PM Narendra Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign

Sardar has been celebrating Madhuri's birthday every May 15 since 1998 with much fanfare. He said the saplings would not only conserve the environment but also provide income once they start bearing fruits. Speaking to PTI, Sardar said, "Honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (one sapling in the name of mother), I decided to distribute 400 fruit-bearing saplings a day before World Environment Day and to mark the release of Madhuri Dixit's Maa Behen." He appealed to everyone to make efforts to conserve the environment.

About Maa Behen

Maa Behen, a dark comedy, was released on Netflix on Thursday. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni and also features Triptii Dimri and Dharna Duga in the leading roles, with Ravi Kishan, Arunoday Singh, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Geetanjali Kulkarni playing pivotal characters. It is produced by Abundantia Entertainment Production in association with Opening Image Films.

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