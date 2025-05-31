Mumtaz, in her interview, recalled how Madhubala, who passed away at a young age, was on her deathbed when she advised her to never lose herself to love. Madhubala's unrequited love story with Dilip Kumar has always been a centre of attraction, even years after their death.

Veteran actress Mumtaz has always been outspoken not only about her career but also the relationship she shared with her fellow co-stars. One of Mumtaz's interviews is currently going viral, where the veteran star shared the one heartbreaking advice that she received from superstar Madhubala before she died. Mumtaz, in her interview, recalled how Madhubala, who passed away at a young age, was on her deathbed when she advised her to never lose herself to love. Madhubala's unrequited love story with Dilip Kumar has always been a centre of attraction, even years after their death. Mumtaz, who grew up in close proximity to Madhubala, also revealed how she doesn’t blame Dilip Kumar for leaving the legendary actress after knowing that she was dying of an illness.

Mumtaz, in an interview with Filmibeat, said, "The poor woman wasn’t well, and I don’t blame Yusuf saab. She was dying, there was nothing that he could’ve done. She was very, very ill, and there were no real cures for the heart condition that she had."

Revealing what advice Madhubala passed on to her, which she remembers to this day, Mumtaz added, "I was very young, but I remember her telling me, ‘Zindagi mein sabse buri cheez jo hoti hai, mohabbat hoti hai. Kissi se pyaar mat karna. Karo, magar itna naa karo ke bechain ho jao' (Love is the worst thing in the world. Never fall in love. If you do, don’t lose sleep over it)."

It was Mumtaz who, in an earlier interview with Vickey Lalwani, had revealed that Dilip Kumar left Madhubala as she was too unwell to bear children. "She didn’t break up with him. He broke up with her because she couldn’t have children. Instead, he married Saira Banu, who is a very nice person. She took such great care of him till his dying breath. She was his fan originally. They had a huge age difference, but these things don’t matter when you’re in love," she said.

Madhubala eventually got married to Kishore Kumar. She died at the age of 36 in the year 1969. Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in 2021.

