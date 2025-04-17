During the shooting of Mahal, Kamal Amrohi and Madhubala got a chance to spend time together. Both of them came close to each other, and Madhubala was eager to marry him. But Kamal Amrohi was already married, and his wife was Meena Kumari.

Whenever there is a mention of yesteryear's superstar actress, two names are always at the forefront - Madhubala and Meena Kumari. These two legendary actresses of Indian cinema were not only popular because of their impeccable acting skills but also for their exceptional beauty. But, despite belonging to relatively different eras, there was one thing in common between the two - the man they fell in love with. Madhubala and Meena Kumari never appeared together in a film, but they were reportedly the best of friends off-screen. However, there came a time in their life when both Meena Kumari and Madhubala, once best friends, became enemies after falling in love with the same man.

Around the year 1949, Madhubala was rumoured to be in a relationship with Kamal Amrohi, Meena Kumari's husband. As per news reports, during the shooting of Mahal, Kamal Amrohi and Madhubala got a chance to spend time together. Both of them came close to each other, and Madhubala was eager to marry him. But Kamal Amrohi was already married, and his wife was Meena Kumari. Madhubala wanted Kamal Amrohi to divorce Meena Kumari. Reports state that when Meena Kumari got to know about her husband's alleged relationship with Madhubala, she wanted to beat the actress up with slippers and even slap her.

Meena Kumari's personal life was always fraught with sadness and controversies. In February 1952, Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi secretly married in a simple Niqah ceremony. They kept their marriage a secret as Kamal Amrohi was already married and had three children from his previous wife.

Despite marrying for love, Meena Kumari's life was not rosy. She was reportedly subjected to physical abuse and unfaithfulness in her marriage. Meena Kumari's personal life had such an effect that she turned to alcohol for comfort after her separation from Kamal Amrohi in 1964. Drowned in alcoholism, Meena Kumari tragically passed away at the age of 39, due to liver cirrhosis.

Madhubala, on the other hand, was also a victim of a lonely marital life. The superstar got married to Kishore Kumar in 1960, but their marriage was never accepted by Madhubala’s family. According to Madhubala’s sister Madhu, Kishore Kumar left her when he got to know about her illness, stating that he couldn’t take care of her. Madhubala sadly died on February 23, 1969.

