This actress coughed up blood on sets, was called Venus of India, refused film in Hollywood, married...

Despite battling health issues due to a heart condition, this actress was involved in charity work

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actress coughed up blood on sets, was called Venus of India, refused film in Hollywood, married...
Image credit: YouTube screenshot
Madhubala, who was a celebrated Indian actress and one of the highest-paid stars of the 1950s, appeared in more than 70 films in her career.

Despite battling health issues due to a heart condition, Madhubala was involved in charity work and had a high-profile relationship with actor Dilip Kumar before marrying Kishore Kumar in 1960. She passed away at the age of 36 but remains a beloved Bollywood icon.

Let's take a look at her life:

Early life:

Madhubala, born Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi on 14 February 1933 in Delhi, was the fifth of eleven children of Ataullah Khan and Aayesha Begum. She was born with a congenital heart defect, unknown to her family at the time.

Growing up in a conservative household, Madhubala did not attend school but learned Urdu, Hindi, and Pashto at home. Despite her father's disapproval, she dreamed of becoming an actress. In 1940, after her father lost his job, he eventually allowed her to work in the entertainment industry. At just seven, she sang at All India Radio and caught the attention of Rai Bahadur Chunnilal, the general manager of Bombay Talkies, who encouraged her family to move to Bombay for better opportunities.

Was called Venus of India:

Madhubala's beauty and physical attractiveness were widely recognised, earning her titles like The Venus of Indian Cinema and The Beauty with Tragedy in the media.

Serious illness

Madhubala's heart condition was revealed in 1950 when she coughed up blood, leading to a diagnosis of a ventricular septal defect, or "hole in the heart." At that time, heart surgery was not common.

She kept her illness hidden for years until a 1954 incident on the set of Bahut Din Huwe, where she vomited blood. Director S.S. Vassan and his wife helped her recover. Despite her health issues, she became a leading star, supported by a protective family that ensured she only ate home-cooked meals and drank specific water to avoid infections. Tragically, her health worsened, and she passed away in 1969 at age 36, having had a successful career in the 1950s.

Hollywood 

In the early 1950s, Madhubala became one of India's most popular actresses and caught Hollywood's attention. She was featured in American magazines like *Theatre Arts*, with a notable article in August 1952 titled "The Biggest Star in the World (And She's Not in Beverly Hills," portraying her as a mystical beauty with many fans.

During a visit to Mumbai, filmmaker Frank Capra, who was treated to the city's film elite, expressed interest in meeting Madhubala and even proposed a Hollywood opportunity for her. However, her father declined, effectively closing the door on her potential Hollywood career.

Personal life:

Madhubala's first relationship was with her Badal co-star Prem Nath in early 1951, but they broke up after six months due to religious differences. She then began dating Dilip Kumar, which received much media attention and was a happy time for her.

They got engaged but couldn't marry because her father had objections. Their relationship ended in 1957 when Dilip testified against her in a court case, leaving her devastated. Later, she reconnected with childhood friend Kishore Kumar while filming Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and they dated for two years before getting married in a court ceremony on October 16, 1960.

Death:

By early 1969, Madhubala's health declined sharply due to jaundice and a heart attack. She died on February 23, just nine days after her 36th birthday, and was buried in Juhu Muslim Cemetery. Her death was widely covered in the press, with tributes highlighting her status as a beloved actress. In 2010, her tomb was demolished, and her remains were relocated to an unknown location.

 

 

