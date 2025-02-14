Madhubala's sister, Madhur Bhushan, opened up about the delay in the making of Madhubala's biopic and expressed her disappointment with the international studio who are backing the project.

Madhur Bhushan, sister of the legendary actress Madhubala, has expressed her frustration with Sony Pictures over the slow progress of her biopic.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Madhur Bhushan stated, "They (Sony Pictures) are taking so long for this. We don't know if there is a hurdle or problem in the process of making this biopic. It has been more than one and a half years. We are endlessly waiting. There seems to be no response from their side. They were very excited to make it, but I don't know what happened now.”

Adding to it, she said “They are nice people but at times it hurts us. Because time is flying. It’s being wasted literally. I think, if they do something about it, we will be very happy. It all depends on them.”

When asked if there had been any communication from their side in the last one and a half years, Madhur Bhushan replied, "No, there has been no communication. We don't know what happened. We can't interfere in anyone's business. Probably some of their people resigned. Probably there have been many hurdles. Their business is divided between India and LA. Such things happen in big business. I leave it to God and to them. Please hurry up with the film.”

When questioned, if she had spoken to any Bollywood producer about Madhubala's biopic, as many would be eager to take on the project, Madhur Bhushan said, "There are many who are interested in making a film on Madhubala Ji. But we have made a commitment with Sony Pictures. So, we are waiting for them.”

For the unversed, Madhubala was a popular actress in Hindi cinema. She ruled the Hindi film industry in the forties and fifties.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)