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Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena; share his first photos from Naamkaran ceremony

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Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena; share his first photos from Naamkaran ceremony

Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena

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Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena; share his first photos from Naamkaran ceremony

Famous producer Madhu Mantena and yoga expert, author Ira Trivedi got married in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai on June 11, 2023. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy on March 21, 2026. The couple have now revealed the name of their son as Neel Chaitanya Mantena.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 06:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena; share his first photos from Naamkaran ceremony
Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi with Neel Chaitanya Mantena/Instagram
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Famous producer Madhu Mantena and his wife, yoga expert, and author Ira Trivedi welcomed their first child, a baby boy on March 21. Now, after more than a month, the couple have revealed that they have named their son Neel Chaitanya Mantena. Madhu and Ira shared a joint post on their Instagram handles, sharing photos from Neel's Naamkaran ceremony held 11 days after his birth. The couple made sure to not reveal the face of their baby boy in the photos.

Along with the pictures, Ira penned a haertfelt caption that read, "Welcome, Neel Chaitanya Mantena. A name that carries Krishna’s blue and Mahadev’s stillness. For Baby Neel I followed all the sanskars prescribed in our Vedas, beginning from Garbhasanskar in the womb. This is his Naamkaran Sanskar on day 11. Our little family seeks your good wishes and blessings."

In the comments section, several celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to Madhu, Ira, and Neel. Preity Zinta wrote, "Congratulations and god bless the little one", while Vikrant Massey added, "Many congratulations to you both Sir." Directors Anurag Kashyap and Nikhil Nagesh Bhat of Kill-fame dropped red heart emojis.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's marriage

Mantena and Trivedi got married in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai on June 11, 2023. Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, with whom he tied the knot in 2015 and divorced four years later. In January 2023, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra of Bombay Velvet fame, who was previously married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

Who is Madhu Mantena?

Madhu Mantena bankrolled Aamir Khan's 2008 thriller Ghajini, which was the first film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India. Along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane, he co-founded Phantom Films, which produced multiple critically and commercially acclaimed films such as Queen, NH10, Masaan, and Lootera among others.

Who is Ira Trivedi?

Ira Trivedi is a famous author, columnist, and yoga teacher. She has written several books such as What Would You Do To Save the World, India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century, The 10 Minute Yoga Solution, The Great Indian Love Story, and The Desi Guide to Dating among others.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, more

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Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena; share his first photos from Naamkaran ceremony
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