Priyanka Chopra moved to Mumbai from Bareilly to become a Bollywood actress. She was also crowned Miss World in 2000. For many years, Priyanka Chopra was one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, but over 10 years ago, she moved to Hollywood and is now making waves in the US.

Priyanka Chopra's first co-star from her debut film Thamizhan, superstar Thalapathy Vijay, was also the actress's 'first mentor', as revealed by her mom Madhu Chopra in her recent interview. Madhu Chopra, who has been quite vocal about Priyanka Chopra's journey in the film industry, recently called Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay her 'first mentor' despite Priyanka Chopra being intimidated by him initially.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Madhu Chopra said, "Vijay is a very good person. Initially, Priyanka was intimidated by him. Even I was intimidated by him. I was nervous about how a young girl like her would act alongside such a big star. But he was very kind to her. Vijay was her first mentor. He never let her lose her confidence."

Recalling Priyanka Chopra's time on the sets of her debut film Thamizhan opposite Thalapathy Vijay, Madhu Chopra further said, "He (Vijay) was an excellent dancer. Prabhu Deva’s brother Raju Sundaram was in charge of the film’s dance choreography. The steps were really difficult. It wasn’t all fun and games. But she (Priyanka) took it very seriously and was well looked after."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to reprise her role as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. She is also awaiting the release of her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers. Priyanka Chopra also has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline.

