Madhavan pens note as son Vedaant breaks National Junior record for 1500 m freestyle

Vedaant can be seen accelerating swiftly in order to accomplish a new accomplishment and wow everyone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

File Photo

Actor Madhavan is pleased that his son Vedaant broke the 1500 m freestyle national junior record in the junior national aquatics. He set a new meet record by beating the previous holder's time of 16 minutes.

The commentator's commentary could be heard in the background of a video Madhavan shared of his son Vedaant competing in the aquatic competition. Vedaant can be seen accelerating swiftly in order to accomplish a new accomplishment and wow everyone.

Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait’s record at the 780 m mark but he picked up his pace beautifully, I did not expect him to do it,” the commentator is heard saying.

Madhavan wrote, “Never say never.  National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken,” and added several hearts, folded hands emojis too.

Professional swimmer Vedaant took home the gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen in 2022. Madhavan frequently boasts about his accomplishments and documents them. The actor made light of the fact that people approach him to discuss his son rather than his films in an earlier interview with Brut.

“I am really jealous right now because every time I meet people on the road in Mumbai, I think that they are coming up to me with a smile because I think they are congratulating me for Rocketry but then they say, ‘He not really got the silver, but gold.’ My assistants have a good laugh at my expense. I am trying to win this competition by shutting him off and keeping him off the press while I can,” he said.

