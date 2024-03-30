Twitter
Bollywood

Madgaon Express box office collection: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's film earns Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday

Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial Madgaon Express started its second weekend on a positive note, despite facing competition with new releases.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 04:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A poster of Madgaon Express (Image source: IMDb)
Madgaon Express box office collection: Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi-starrer crime comedy Madgaon Express starts the second weekend on a positive note. Despite facing stiff competition from new releases, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew, and Hollywood actioner Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, and last week's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Madgaon Express holds its position at the box office. 

The box office figures for day eight (second Friday) are out, and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Madgaon Express earned Rs 1.03 crores. On his social media, he shared the collection and wrote, "#MadgaonExpress benefits due to #GoodFriday holiday on [second] Fri, stays over ₹ 1 cr… However, the growth is subdued and impacted due to the new arrivals - #Crew and #GodzillaXKong - grabbing a major chunk of the market share. [Week 2] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 14.88 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

As per industry tracker portal Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 90 lakhs on the second Friday, with an overall occupancy of 26.83% on Friday. The worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 18.65 crores. 

Nora Fatehi on Madgaon Express

In a candid chat with DNA, the actress opens up on her comic timing and why comedy needs more female characters. Madgaon Express is a heist comedy about a Goa trip gone wrong and also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. Nora calls her character ‘just one of the boys’ in the film, saying that she was glad the script allowed her to explore her comic side. She says, “I have always wanted to do comedy, which is why I really wanted to be a part of this film. Prior to this, I was really tapping into my comedy side with just social media with skits and other stuff on YouTube and Instagram. But when Kunal saw that funny side of me and liked it, I was really excited because I wanted to explore that genre.” Produced by Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express also stars Upendra Limaye, Nora Fatehi and Chhaya Kadam.

