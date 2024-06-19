Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Yash Raj Films asks Gujarat HC to watch Maharaj, provides movie link; stay on release extended

INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to achieve this record in ODI

J-K: One arrested in Reasi attack that killed 10 people

Made in Rs 5 crores, this Govinda film was released on his birthday, failed in cinemas, later earned cult status on...

Gautam Singhania faces opposition, Raymond shareholders urged to vote against his re-election on board due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yash Raj Films asks Gujarat HC to watch Maharaj, provides movie link; stay on release extended

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

Hollywood director Phillip Noyce calls Monkey Man 'best Indian film of the year', says Oscars should study Indian cinema

Meet Haris Rauf's beautiful wife Muzna Masood Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Here's how you can influence decisions in the show and win prizes

8 superfoods to cure fatty liver 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Yash Raj Films asks Gujarat HC to watch Maharaj, provides movie link; stay on release extended

Hollywood director Phillip Noyce calls Monkey Man 'best Indian film of the year', says Oscars should study Indian cinema

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Made in Rs 5 crores, this Govinda film was released on his birthday, failed in cinemas, later earned cult status on...

Despite a stellar star cast, this comedy-drama was a commercial flop, but later hit on television, and even gained cult status.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 06:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Made in Rs 5 crores, this Govinda film was released on his birthday, failed in cinemas, later earned cult status on...
Govinda and Raju Srivastav
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

There have been instances when a film released in theatres flopped commercially. However, the same movie later becomes a cult classic. Today, we will discuss a film, that was led by a talented ensemble cast, it had a relatable story, backed by strong performances. However, when this film was released, it was a commercial flop. The movie flopped, despite earning decent reviews from critics. Despite Govinda and Johnny Lever's terrific comic performance, this comedy-drama couldn't find its audience. 

The Govinda and Johnny Lever's comedy film that failed at the box office is... 

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, K. Raghavendra Rao (Himmatwala, Tohfa director) film starred Chandrachur Singh, Johnny Lever, and Vijay Anand Tabu Isha Koppikar, Ketki Dave, along with Govinda and Juhi Chawla. The film was released in the cinemas on December 21, coinciding with Govinda's birthday. This was the first time Govinda and his nephew Vijay Anand shared the screen space.

Box office collection of Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

The comedy-drama was made with a reported budget of Rs 5 crores, but the film grossed Rs 10.54 crores worldwide, making it a below-average grosser. Despite grossing double than the budget, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya was called a box office flop. 

Actors who rejected Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

As per the media reports, Esha Deol was offered the film with Tusshar, but they both rejected the film. So, they were replaced by Vijay Anand and Isha Koppikar. 

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya became a cult because...

Commercially, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya failed in the cinemas, but the movie became a huge hit on TV. The film has gained cult classic status due to repeated telecast on television. This film's popularity is on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, as they both are played on the same TV channel, Sony Max. Several scenes of Johnny and Ketki are popular on social media, and their clips are viral on the internet.

Read: Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, handling trolls, reveals Salman Khan advised him 'you have to...' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Woman dies while reversing car falls into 300-ft gorge in Maharashtra, video surfaces

Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as Indian football team head coach

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's love letter to Radhika Merchant goes viral, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement