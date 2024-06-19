Made in Rs 5 crores, this Govinda film was released on his birthday, failed in cinemas, later earned cult status on...

Despite a stellar star cast, this comedy-drama was a commercial flop, but later hit on television, and even gained cult status.

There have been instances when a film released in theatres flopped commercially. However, the same movie later becomes a cult classic. Today, we will discuss a film, that was led by a talented ensemble cast, it had a relatable story, backed by strong performances. However, when this film was released, it was a commercial flop. The movie flopped, despite earning decent reviews from critics. Despite Govinda and Johnny Lever's terrific comic performance, this comedy-drama couldn't find its audience.

The Govinda and Johnny Lever's comedy film that failed at the box office is...

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, K. Raghavendra Rao (Himmatwala, Tohfa director) film starred Chandrachur Singh, Johnny Lever, and Vijay Anand Tabu Isha Koppikar, Ketki Dave, along with Govinda and Juhi Chawla. The film was released in the cinemas on December 21, coinciding with Govinda's birthday. This was the first time Govinda and his nephew Vijay Anand shared the screen space.

Box office collection of Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

The comedy-drama was made with a reported budget of Rs 5 crores, but the film grossed Rs 10.54 crores worldwide, making it a below-average grosser. Despite grossing double than the budget, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya was called a box office flop.

Actors who rejected Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

As per the media reports, Esha Deol was offered the film with Tusshar, but they both rejected the film. So, they were replaced by Vijay Anand and Isha Koppikar.

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya became a cult because...

Commercially, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya failed in the cinemas, but the movie became a huge hit on TV. The film has gained cult classic status due to repeated telecast on television. This film's popularity is on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, as they both are played on the same TV channel, Sony Max. Several scenes of Johnny and Ketki are popular on social media, and their clips are viral on the internet.

