Made in just Rs 6 crore, this Salman Khan film earned over Rs 100 crore, Aditya Chopra saved it from being a disaster

This Salman Khan film which was made on a budget of Rs 6 crore earned Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Salman Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Tiger 3. The actor has given a number of 100 crore films and the fans have high expectations from his upcoming movie. However, do you know that one of his films that earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office was made in 1994 and was saved by Aditya Chopra from being a disaster?

Yes, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer film which was only made on a budget of Rs 6 crore earned Rs 128 crore worldwide at the box office. The film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and is none other than the romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Earlier, Sooraj Barjatya recalled how when they held a screening for Hum Aapke Hain Koun, people walked out of the movie and everyone thought the film wouldn’t work. Later, it was Aditya Chopra’s advice that made the film blockbuster and Salman Khan a household name.

Sooraj Barjatya said, “We held a screening for Hum Aapke Hai Koun where the result was pretty lukewarm. Everyone thought the film wouldn’t work. Then Aditya called me and told me he loved the film. He then told me, ‘Sooraj, the film is looking good but just remove that two and a half songs.” He then added, “I went and edited those the very next day. That’s why I say he literally saved HAHK.”

Earlier, speaking with Indian Express, Sooraj Barjatya said, “I learned it very early with Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! because I thought I had made the greatest film, but when we had the premiere people were not liking it! I clearly remember the audience walking out with every song! I thought I had made a good but then I started wondering, ‘Ye kya hogaya’ (what has happened).”

it was written and directed by Barjatya. It featured Mohnish Behl too, apart from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Hum Aapke Hain Koun! was a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s spy thriller, Tiger 3 which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif is all set to release in theatres this Diwali. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Recently the makers released a power-packed trailer of the movie which took the internet by storm and left fans excited for the movie.

