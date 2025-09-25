Made in Rs 56 crore, this superhit earned over Rs 100 crore, won 18 awards, hero romanced 15-year-younger actress, had steamy scenes with her, name is..

Released with major anticipation in 2009, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the leads. Their steamy kissing scenes were one of the highlights of the film, which ultimately helped to create strong buzz for the film.

Love Aaj Kal: Imtiaz Ali's second iconic romantic drama after Jab We Met

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal stars Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles with Rishi Kapoor and Gisèle Monteiro in the supporting roles. The film narrates love stories from two different eras: a modern-day take on romance and one set in the 1960s.

What is Love Aaj Kal all about?

Jai Vardhan Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Meera Pandey (Deepika Padukone) live in London. They love each other but prioritise their careers more. Jai meets Veer Singh Panesa (Rishi Kapoor), and he narrates his love with Loveleen Kaur that has passion, respect, and shiddat. Veer Singh is also portrayed by Saif, and it gives the perfect blend of ideology clash. Love Aaj Kal wasn't just a mundane romantic drama; it was layered with good music and memorable performances.

Love Aaj Kal was promoted on...

Before the film hit cinemas, it was promoted on the sizzling chemistry of Saif and Deepika. Although Deepika is 15 years younger than Saif, they had three steamy kisses that attracted headlines in those days.

Box office collection of Love Aaj Kal

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's Love Aaj Kal was made at a cost of Rs 56 crore. With positive reviews from critics, the film grossed Rs 86.12 crore in India and Rs 117.27 crore worldwide. The film's box office verdict is a hit. Saif and Deepika's Love Aaj Kal not only received critical acclaim but also won a dozen and a half awards. According to IMDb, the film won 18 awards.