Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz, Barfi became a blockbuster at the box office. The Anurag Basu-directed romantic comedy film was accused of copying several scenes from Hollywood movies, but was still selected as India's entry to the Oscars.

From Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho, the Hindi film industry has had multiple emotional, successful love triangles. The 2012 release Barfi! is another addition in this list. Helmed by Anurag Basu and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz (in her Bollywood debut), the period romantic comedy won over the hearts of the audiences with its heartwarming story, unforgettable soundtrack, sincere performances, and gripping non-linear screenplay. Barfi also emerged as a blockbuster and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2012.

Set in Darjeeling and Kolkata in the 1970s, the Anurag Basu directorial focuses on Murphy aka Barfi (Kapoor), a deaf-mute young man, and explores his relationships with two women, the beautiful Shruti (D'Cruz) and the autistic Jhilmil (Chopra). The film also starred Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Roopa Ganguly, Akash Khurana, and Arun Bali in pivotal roles. Barfi was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under their banner UTV Motion Pictures. Made in Rs 35 crore, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 112 crore net in India and grossed Rs 175 crore worldwide.

Though it became a huge success, Barfi was also accused of plagiarism with social media users sharing the clips from the 2012 film showing side-by-side comparisons with Hollywood films like Cops, The Adventurer, City Lights, Singin' in the Rain, Project A, The Notebook and Benny & Joon. Anurag Basu slammed these allegations stating that he was inspired by these works with his film having an original plot, screenplay, characters and situations. Even after these accusations, Barfi was sent as India's official entry for the 95th Oscars but failed to get shortlist among the final five nominees in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

READ | From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor; AI reimagines Bollywood superstars as 90-year-olds