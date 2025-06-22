Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, and Lara Dutta in the leading roles, the 2007 romantic drama Jhoom Barabar Jhoom was a commercia failure. It was directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Yash Raj films.

After delivering two successful films Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli, director Shaad Ali made the musical romantic drama Jhoom Barabar Jhoom in 2007. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, was one of the most awaited releases since its announcement because of its talented star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, and Lara Dutta with Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance. The soundtrack became one of the biggest selling albums in 2007. But still, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom failed at the box office and was one of the biggest disappointments of the year.

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom charbuster music

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics written by Gulzar, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom had seven songs - Jhoom, Kiss of Love, JBJ, Ticket To Hollywood, Bol Na Halke Halke, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and Jhoom Jam. Each of these tracks debuted at number 1 on music charts. Bol Na Halke Halke, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mahalakshmi Iyer, is still considered among the best love ballads. The soundtrack is often counted among the best Hindi soundtracks of the 2000s decade.

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom budget and box office

The Shaad Ali directorial was made in just around Rs 25 crore. With a stellar cast and exceptional soundtrack, it was expected that Jhoom Barabar Jhoom could become one of the bigger hits of the year. However, its dull screenplay and weak plot were the sole reasons the audiences stayed away from the film. It earned just Rs 27 crore net in India and grossed Rs 38 crore worldwide. Yash Raj bounced back with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India, that became (arguably) the best sports drama in Bollywood.

Shaad Ali after Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

After Jhoom Barabar Jhoom flopped, Shaad Ali took a break of seven years and returned to direction with Kill Dil. The Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar, Parineeti Chopra, and Govinda-starrer neo-western crime comedy film was also a commercial failure. The director has since then made Ok Jaanu, Soorma, and Mister Mummy, and none of them have been massive hits.

