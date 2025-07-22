Made in Rs 200 crore, this Shah Rukh Khan film flopped at box office, actress disappeared from Bollywood, earned only...

The massive failure of Zero forced Shah Rukh Khan to take a break from Bollywood and make a solid comeback after five years with two Rs 1000-crore blockbusters - Pathaan and Jawan - in 2023. The Aanand L Rai directorial was also the last movie, in which Anushka Sharma was seen in a leading role.

The 2018 release Zero was a romantic drama between a dwarf Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), a cerebral palsy-affected scientist Aafia Bhinder (Anushka Sharma), and a Bollywood superstar Babita Kumari (Katrina Kaif). The Aanand L Rai directorial had a strong premise backed by good performances, but the film failed to connect to the hearts of the viewers. Zero marked the collaboration between Shah Rukh, who has ruled the romance genre in Bollywood for two decades, and Rai, whose small-town romances such as Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Raanjhanaa were immensely loved, and hence, also carried the weight of enormous expectations, but the fail failed to live up to them.

Made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, Zero received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences. The VFX-heavy film earned just Rs 97.60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 178 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. Its massive commercial failure forced Shah Rukh to take a break from Bollywood and make a solid comeback after five years with two Rs 1000-crore blockbusters - Pathaan and Jawan - in 2023. Anushka also disappeared from the industry as she hasn't starred in any film since Zero's release in December 2018, except for her brief cameo in the 2022 film Qala produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma.

Talking about its failure at the film's screening in Beijing International Film Festival in 2019, Khan said, "Unfortunately, Zero itself wasn't received too well back home in India. Maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it. When it went wrong, I felt bad. That it got rejected by so many people, when you make a film like that for three years and it goes wrong, you get not depressed or anything but I didn't want to see it. I am going to see it after three months. Maybe I will be able to figure out when I am away what went wrong with it."

Apart from the main three leads, Zero also featured R Madhavan, Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sheeba Chaddha, and Brijendra Kala among others in supporting roles. Multiple stars such as Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi (in her last on-screen appearance), Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt made guest appearances.



