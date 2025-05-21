Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Mohnejo Daro is one of the biggest flops of Hrithik Roshan. The 2016 film marked Pooja Hegde's Bollywood debut. It clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom, which was a major hit at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan is among the few star kids who have risen to superstar status in Bollywood, thanks to his remarkable performances and box office hits like War, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, his career hasn't been without setbacks, and one of his biggest flops is the 2016 film Mohenjo Daro. Following the commercial and critical success of Jodhaa Akbar in 2008, Hrithik Roshan collaborated once again with director Ashutosh Gowariker for Mohenjo Daro. This period action adventure drama was one of the most anticipated releases since its announcement, as it marked Bollywood’s first attempt to explore the Indus Valley Civilisation.

However, when Mohenjo Daro hit theatres on August 12, 2016 in the Independence Day weekend, it proved to be a major disappointment at the box office. Despite a hefty budget of Rs 120 crore, the film failed to recover even half of its cost in India, earning only Rs 58.23 crore net domestically. Its performance was further impacted by its box office clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom, a crime thriller directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Made on a Rs 50 crore budget, Rustom went on to earn Rs 127 crore net in India. Akshay even won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his titular role as Commander Rustom Pavri for the film based on the 1959 landmark K. M. Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra court case. (All box office collections are taken from the industry tracking platform Sacnilk)

Coming back to Mohenjo Daro, the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial marked the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde. After the film's massive failure, Pooja had to wait three years for her next Hindi project, Housefull 4, which turned out to be a major hit. Unfortunately, her recent Bollywood outings including Cirkus, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Deva have also performed poorly at the box office.

