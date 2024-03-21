Made in just Rs 40 crore, this superhero film beat Adipurush, RaOne at box office, began cinematic universe, earned...

Prasanth Varma's directorial, Tejja Saja-starrer HanuMan was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, and it went on to gross Rs 293 crores worldwide.

A big-budget extravaganza film doesn't come with a guarantee of blockbuster success. Similarly, a low-budget film might sometimes surpass even the biggest films. Today, we will talk about a film rooted in the Indian epic, but set in modern times. This movie is smaller than Adipurush's Rs 550 crore budget, and the movie didn't have a pan-India star like Prabhas. Yet, this film became a pan-India blockbuster, and the leading star earned recognition nationwide, and it has started an ambitious movie franchise.

The pan-India blockbuster that broke several box office records is...

Prasanth Varma's HanuMan. This Telugu film starred Tejja Saja in the lead and it is based on a fictional place called Anjanadri. HanuMan follows the story of Hanumanthu (Tejja), who gets the power of Lord Hanuman to save the people of Anjanadri from evil Michael, who wants to acquire a mysterious powerful gem.

How HanuMan is a bigger film than Prabhas' Adipurush

HanuMan is made on a budget of Rs 40 crores, (excluding the print and advertising costs). The movie was released with positive responses from critics and audiences and broke several box-office records for a Telugu film. The film has grossed over Rs 230 crore (US$44 million) worldwide. HanuMan grossed 7 times as much as its production budget. Till now, HanuMan is the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024.

As far as comparison is concerned, Adipurush's landing cost is Rs 550 crores (excluding print and advertising). The movie went on to gross Rs 393 crores worldwide, making a loss of more than Rs 150 crores. At the overseas, Adipurush earned Rs 50 crores, whereas HanuMan earned Rs 56 crores overseas.

HanuMan is bigger hit than Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne

Tejja Saja's HanuMan is a bigger hit than Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious superhero film RaOne (2011). As Sacnilk reported, Anubhav Sinha's directorial grossed Rs 206 crores worldwide. HanuMan has not only beaten Prabhas, but Shah Rukh Khan at the box office as well.

The impact of HanuMan's mega success

Owing to the blockbuster success of HanuMan, the movie has started a film universe. A sequel, titled Jai HanuMan, was announced in the end credits of the film. The franchise will also have movies based on Hinduism, with Adhira being the third instalment of the franchise.