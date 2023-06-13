Made for Rs 17 crore, earned Rs 440 crore, India's second most profitable film ever, not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Lagaan

COVID-19 pandemic proved to be very harmful for Bollywood as it led to the closure of theatres which ultimately affected the business of Bollywood films. But the pandemic is over now and Bollywood has bounced back with films like 'The Kashmir Files', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Pathaan', ‘The Kerala Story’ etc. There is no denying the fact that viewers are still interested in watching films with good content and most of the films which are doing good business on box-office have unique stories. In this article we will talk about some films which were made on low-budget but they went on to earn huge amount of money.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun was released in 2018 and the film proved to be a blockbuster at the worldwide box-office. The film was made on a very low budget of just 17 crores but it earned Rs 440 crore at the box-office, according to News18. The film is the second most profitable Bollywood ever. The thriller-drama had earned over Rs 300 crore in China.

Andhadhun also features Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles. Directed by Shriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is a suspense thriller which revolves around a piano player (Ayushmann Khurrana) who lands himself in a murder case.

The film was remade in Telugu as Maestro (2021) and in Malayalam as Bhramam (2021).

It may be recalled that Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film 'Vicky Donor' was made in just Rs 10 crore. According to reports, the film had earned around Rs 55 crore.