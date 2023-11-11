Made her debut at 8, worked with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, almost gave up acting, can you recognize this actress?

This popular actress almost gave up on her dream of becoming a movie star before signing this ensemble series that made her a breakthrough performer.

The path to stardom isn't easy. Artistes work hard to achieve fame. Few achieve it easily, while others try harder, and few others try up to a certain extent and give up on their dreams. Today, we will discuss an actress, who started at an early age, and she got the opportunity to be a part of a cult blockbuster. Yet, she struggled for years to make a mark for herself. At present, Wamiqa Gabbi needs no introduction. But there was a time when she was almost on the verge of giving up acting.

Baby Wamiqa's father knew that her daughter was destined to be an actress

As per The Print report, within 15 minutes of Wamiqa's birth, her father knew that she would become an actress. Wamiqa made her acting debut at 8 with the Punjabi serial Saude Dillan Di (2006).

Wamiqa Gabbi was in Jab We Met?

Wamiqa's impressive acting talent quickly made her way to Bollywood. When Wamiqa was in eighth grade, she went on to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in their iconic romantic blockbuster, Jab We Met (2007). In Imtiaz Ali's film, Wamiqa plays the role of Kareena's younger sister. Wamiqa is still in touch with Imtiaz, and said, "He still calls me chhoti wali (the younger one)."

Wamiqa Gabbi's hard luck with films

Not only in Jab We Met, but Wamiqa was also a part of Imtiaz Ali's next film after Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal (2009). Wamiqa made another blink-and-miss appearance in Shahid Kapoor's starrer Mausam (2011). Wamiqa's first major debut as an actor was Sixteen (2013), in which she plays teenager Tanisha.

When Wamiqa Gabbi almost gave up acting

Wamiqa couldn't' make a mark in Bollywood, so she started working in regional cinemas, including Tamil, Malayalam, and Punjabi. Wamiqa also agreed to be a small part of the big-budget sports drama 83' (2021). The actress signed the movie for a special reason. The actress said, "I said yes to 83 because I had never been to London, and frankly, I was also considering giving up acting.".

Wamiqa Gabbi 2.0: The OTT star

After the initial struggle in Bollywood, Wamiqa got her breakthrough through OTT. Vikramaditya Motwane-directed series Jubilee proved to be a new lease of life for Wamiqa. After impressing everyone as Niloufer, Wamiqa bagged Vishal Bhardwaj's Charlie Chopra and Modern Love Chennai. Today, Wamiqa is known as the scene-stealer, the star performer of OTT, and her story certifies the age-old saying, 'Slow and steady, wins the race