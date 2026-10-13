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Machan Baba: After Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster success, biopic on Deoraha Baba announced, he inspired Congress' hand symbol

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Machan Baba: After Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster success, biopic on Deoraha Baba announced, he inspired Congress' hand symbol

After the blockbuster success of Hanuman Ansh, a biopic titled Machan Baba on Deoraha Baba has been announced for 2027. The film will explore his spiritual legacy, reported links with political leaders and a popular, unverified account connecting his blessing to Congress adopting the hand symbol.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

Machan Baba: After Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster success, biopic on Deoraha Baba announced, he inspired Congress' hand symbol
Machan Baba announcement
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After the blockbuster success of Hanuman Ansh, another film rooted in the life of a revered Indian spiritual figure is in the works. Titled Machan Baba, the upcoming biopic will explore the life and legacy of saint Deoraha Baba, whose association with several prominent political leaders and a popular account linking him to the Congress party's hand symbol have remained subjects of public interest. Deoraha Baba was known for meeting devotees from an elevated wooden platform, or machan, often set up near riverbanks. His origins and age have long been debated, with extraordinary claims about his longevity becoming part of the stories surrounding his life.

How Deoraha Baba is behind Congress' hand symbol

The saint's life has been associated with several significant historical figures. During a Parliamentary debate in 2009, Rajnath Singh referred to accounts claiming that King George V met Deoraha Baba in 1911. He also mentioned former Presidents and Prime Ministers, including Rajendra Prasad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, in connection with the saint. One of the most widely circulated accounts concerns Indira Gandhi's visit to Deoraha Baba in 1978, following her electoral defeat in 1977. According to a popular but unverified story, the saint blessed her by raising his hand, an act subsequently linked to the Congress party adopting the hand as its election symbol.

Deoraha Baba's connection with Neem Karoli Baba

Research for Machan Baba has also brought to light accounts of meetings between Deoraha Baba and Neem Karoli Baba. Neem Karoli Baba's life recently inspired Hanuman Ansh, which grossed over Rs 430 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 2 crore. He is also believed to have held Deoraha Baba in high regard, adding another spiritual connection to the upcoming film's subject.

When will Machan Baba release?

Scheduled to hit cinemas in 2027, Machan Baba is produced by British-Indian entrepreneur Poonam Gupta OBE and US-based entrepreneur Vikalp Paliwal. Speaking about the project, Gupta said, "Deoraha Baba’s life brings together spirituality, history and mystery in an extraordinary way. Our intention is to approach the subject with respect, rigorous research and cinematic sensitivity rather than simply present a series of miracle stories."

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