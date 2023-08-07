Headlines

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

Mahaveerudu, the dubbed Telugu version of the Sivakarthikeyan film, will also start streaming on Prime Video on August 11.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, the Tamil-language superhero film Maaveeran was released in the theatres on July 14 and received positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film also starred Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and Balaji Sakthivel in the supporting roles.

And now, within a month of its release, Maaveeran is ready for its streaming release. The OTT giant Prime Video took to its social media handles on Monday, August 7, and made the announcement as it wrote, "Watch Sathya, a timid cartoonist transform into a fearless hero and take over the world!". The film's Telugu version Mahaveerudu will also start streaming on the same date.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore, Maaveeran was a commercial success as it had a domestic net collection of Rs 53.53 crore (domestic gross collection of Rs 62.90 crore). The film earned Rs 15.50 crore overseas, taking the overall collection to Rs 78.40 crore, as per the trade tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

Maaveeran is the second film helmed by Madonne Ashwin, who made his directorial debut in the 2021 Tamil political satire film Mandela. Starring Yogi Babu in the titular role, the film won National Film Awards for Best Debut Film of Director and Best Screenplay (Dialogues), both of which were received by the filmmaker.

The Madonne Ashwin directorial was initially slated to release on August 11 before the Independence Day weekend. But since, Rajinikanth's action-comedy Jailer and Chiranjeevi's action drama Bholaa Shankar are slated to hit theatres on August 10 and August 11 respectively, the Maaveeran makers preponed its release in July.

