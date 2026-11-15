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Maatrubhumi: Why Salman Khan has kept the film's biggest action sequences out of the trailer | Exclusive

A source close to the Maatrubhumi team has exclusively revealed to DNA that Salman Khan and the makers have consciously chosen to keep some of the film's biggest highlights away from the promotional campaign and trailer, particularly its high-octane action sequences.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

Maatrubhumi: Why Salman Khan has kept the film's biggest action sequences out of the trailer | Exclusive
Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi
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Salman Khan is keeping some of the biggest surprises of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi under wraps. While the trailer and promotional campaign have offered glimpses of the film, the actor and the makers have deliberately refrained from revealing its most explosive action sequences. A source close to the team told DNA that these high-octane combat scenes are being saved for audiences to experience on the big screen.

Salman Khan has kept Maatrubhumi's most explosive action sequences under wraps

"Salman Khan has deliberately held back some of the film’s most explosive moments, and the action is undoubtedly one of its biggest surprises. The film features several raw, intense and power-packed hand-to-hand combat sequences that have been completely kept out of the trailer and other promotional material. These are not conventional action scenes but carefully mounted, larger-than-life theatrical moments designed to leave audiences stunned. The makers are confident that these sequences will emerge as major talking points once the film hits cinemas. There is a reason why Salman and the team have guarded these moments so closely. They want audiences to experience their full impact for the very first time on the big screen," the source said.

Maatrubhumi cast and crew details

The Salman Khan-led war drama features Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady and also stars Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhishree Sen, and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and has its music by Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros, Sajid Khan, Shamir Tandon, and Ayaan Lall.

Maatrubhumi vs Eetha box office clash

Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha on December 4. Based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi in pivotal roles.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film beats Jawan, KGF 2; earns Rs 1200 crore

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Maatrubhumi: Why Salman Khan has kept the film's biggest action sequences out of the trailer | Exclusive
Maatrubhumi: Why Salman has kept film's biggest action sequences out of trailer
Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless: 'He doesn't give any gyaan, he is very quiet'
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