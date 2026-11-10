Maatrubhumi trailer: Salman Khan leads emotional war drama, tells Chinese soldiers 'let's solve this sh*t bro'

The Maatrubhumi trailer's most viral moment comes when Salman Khan as an Indian soldier tells his Chinese counterpart, "Let's sort this s**t, bro." The dialogue brings back memories of his viral "Sonam, it's done, bro" remark from July, when he urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast.

Salman Khan finally launched the trailer of his upcoming fillm Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace on Tuesday night. The war drama is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the Indian and Chinese soldiers. The trailer, which runs for more than 4 and a half minutes, captures the emotional challenges of a soldier's life and the sacrifices made by their families.

Salman Khan's latest 'bro' dialogue and his viral Sonam Wangchuk remark

The trailer's most viral moment comes when Salman as an Indian soldier tells his Chinese counterpart, "Let's sort this s**t, bro." The dialogue brings back memories of his viral "Sonam, it's done, bro" remark from July, when he addressed activist Sonam Wangchuk on social media during his hunger strike in support of students protesting the NEET-UG paper leak, and urged Wangchuk to end his fast.

Maatrubhumi cast and crew details

The Salman Khan-led war drama features Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady and also stars Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhishree Sen, and Vipin Bhardwaj, among others. It is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and has its music by Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros, Sajid Khan, Shamir Tandon, and Ayaan Lall.

Maatrubhumi vs Eetha box office clash

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha on December 4. Based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi in pivotal roles.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 400 crore in India, earns Rs 800 crore worldwide