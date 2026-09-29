Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan film awaits CBFC screening, release date on hold

The makers of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace have decided against announcing a release date until the CBFC process is completed. The war drama stars Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is yet to lock its theatrical release date. The film, which was originally targeting an August 2026 release, is currently awaiting its mandatory screening before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with the board’s packed schedule reportedly contributing to the delay. With the censor screening still pending, the makers have decided against announcing a release date until the process is completed. Despite growing anticipation around the film and increasing discussions on social media, the team, with Salman's support, is reportedly in no hurry to push out a date and is instead focused on ensuring the film gets the right big-screen presentation.



When will Maatrubhumi release?

Sources close to the development suggest that the wait could pay off. A few technicians who have reportedly seen an early preview of the film’s edit are said to have been impressed by what they watched, with the war drama leaving a strong impact on those who viewed it. Salman, meanwhile, is said to be supportive of the process and is allowing the necessary formalities to take their course. However, the uncertainty around the release date has only added to the curiosity among fans, with conversations about the film continuing to gain momentum online. For now, the makers' priority remains completing the CBFC process and fine-tuning the film's technical presentation. The official release date is expected to be announced once everything is firmly in place, setting the stage for what the team hopes will be a major theatrical release.



What is Maatrubhumi about?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, originally titled Battle of Galwan, is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, with Salman portraying Colonel Santosh Babu, the 16 Bihar Regiment commander who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation. The war drama stars Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

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