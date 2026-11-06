Maatrubhumi: Sajid Khan reveals why he asked Salman Khan to not eat or drink anything before recording Teri Sexy Beauty

Salman Khan has lent his voice to Teri Sexy Beauty from Maatrubhumi. Composer Sajid Khan revealed that he asked the actor not to eat or drink anything before recording to capture his naturally husky, gravelly voice for the jazz-inspired track.

Salman Khan has surprised fans by lending his voice to Teri Sexy Beauty, the newly released song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, featuring him alongside Chitrangda Singh. While the track brings together the duo's chemistry, glamour and catchy beats, the story behind its recording is equally interesting. Music composer Sajid Ali Khan recently revealed how the song came together at the last minute and why he asked Salman to record it immediately after waking up, without eating or drinking anything. The composer wanted the superstar's naturally husky, gravelly voice to give the track a distinct jazz-inspired sound.

Sharing details of the recording session, Sajid said in a statement, "A week ago, Salman bhai called me saying, 'Let's record it.' I had one condition. I told him, 'When you wake up, don't eat or drink anything. Call me, I will come to the studio quickly, and we will record it then and there.' I needed that gravelly, husky voice that jazz singers have. [At the studio], we listened to some jazz songs, and then he got into the mood. It didn't take him long to record it as he knew it by heart."

The spontaneous recording session turned out to be a memorable one. Sajid's idea was to capture a raw, husky quality in Salman's voice, and the actor quickly got into the mood after listening to a few jazz tracks. Salman initially considered changing the lyrics to better suit the intense atmosphere of the film. However, he eventually decided to trust his instinct and record the song as it was, giving it a playful and unconventional flavour.

Teri Sexy Beauty features music and lyrics by Sajid Khan, with choreography by Caesar Gonsalves. The song adds a dose of romance, glamour and entertainment to Maatrubhumi, while showcasing a different side of Salman as a singer. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Its trailer will be released on Friday, November 6.

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