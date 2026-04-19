Maatrubhumi: Mera Jee Nahi Bhara BTS clip shows on-screen romantic chemistry between Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen - Watch

As the song Mera Jee Nahi Bhara stands out as a tender love ballad that brings a refreshing emotional pause to the Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi's narrative, its making is equally pleasing to watch.

Salman Khan Films Music has unveiled Mera Jee Nahi Bhara from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, and the soulful romantic track has struck a deep emotional chord with listeners. Featuring Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen, the song delicately portrays love blossoming amidst the turmoil of war. Now, the makers are offering a glimpse behind the scenes, and it’s truly a delight to watch.

The making of Mera Jee Nahi Bhara beautifully captures the on-screen romantic chemistry between Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen. As the song stands out as a tender love ballad that brings a refreshing emotional pause to the film’s narrative, its making is equally pleasing to watch.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, alongside Vishal Mishra, the romantic track is composed by Shamir Tandon and Kumar Gaurav Singh, with lyrics penned by Vishwadeep Zeest. Choreographed by Shabina Khan, Mera Jee Nahi Bhara gains an added layer of elegance and visual grace in the Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi.

Produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia directing, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. It was initially set to release on April 17, but has been postponed. The new release date hasn't been announced yet.

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