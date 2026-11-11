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Maatrubhumi: Meiyang Chang gets emotional seeing Prashant Tamang one last time in Salman Khan's film: 'Mero bhai I'm so glad'

Maatrubhumi: Meiyang Chang gets emotional seeing Prashant Tamang one last time

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Maatrubhumi: Meiyang Chang gets emotional seeing Prashant Tamang one last time in Salman Khan's film: 'Mero bhai I'm so glad'

Meiyang Chang became emotional to see his fellow Indian Idol contestant and friend, Prashant Tamang, one last time in Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi. Read on to learn his reaction.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 06:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Maatrubhumi: Meiyang Chang gets emotional seeing Prashant Tamang one last time in Salman Khan's film: 'Mero bhai I'm so glad'
Meiyang Chang, Prashant Tamang (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor and singer Meiyang Chang has penned an emotional note remembering his friend and fellow Indian Idol contestant Prashant Tamang ahead of the latter's final screen appearance in Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Taking to Instagram, the Badmaash Company actor expressed happiness that the film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is finally set to arrive in theatres next month. 

He said the release would give audiences who loved Prashant an opportunity to see him in a special look on the big screen. Sharing a photograph of Prashant, Meiyang wrote, "Mero Bhai and his final screen appearance! I'm so glad Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi (erstwhile Battle of G) is finally hitting the theatres next month so that everybody who loved Prashant Tamang can finally see him in this amazing look. From Idol to Nepali films to Paatal Lok to the biggest screens worldwide."

Here's Meiyang Chang Instagram post

Crimal

Recalling their bond, he said he would have teased Prashant about his appearance in the film and joked about wishing he had been offered the role instead. He also remembered how excited Prashant was about the project, although he remained shy and awkward while talking about it. "Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and, in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy and awkward telling me about it. I wish we could've watched this together. We WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you," he added.

Prashant Tamang rose to fame after winning the third season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He later appeared in Nepali films and the web series Paatal Lok. Tamang, 43, who hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal, died of a cardiac arrest at his residence in January this year.

Prashant Tamang will be seen playing the main antagonist in Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, features Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

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