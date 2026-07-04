Maatrubhumi May War Rest In Peace stuck in CBFC certification; Salman Khan film to be delayed further? Superstar's issue official statement

Salman Khan's production house issued a statement after reports surfaced about Maatrubhumi May War Rest In Peace being stuck in the CBFC.

Salman Khan's production house, SKF (Salman Khan Films), has issued a statement debunking the rumours that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The team clarified that the claims are "false" and that the film has not yet been submitted for certification.

The clarification came soon after multiple reports suggested that the CBFC had withheld the film's clearance certificate until further notice. The makers confirmed that it's completely false to the reports and urged media outlets not to report rumours but wait for official updates from the production.

In a statement shared on July 4, the team wrote, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless (sic)." The statement further advised fans not to believe in unverified information. It further added that any official updates regarding the film would be shared only through Salman Khan Films' official channels.

Here's the statement

About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

The film was originally titled Battle of Galwan, slated for release in April 2026. However, it got indefinitely postponed. There have been reports linking the project to reshoots, creative changes, and, more than alleged, a delay in certification. There have been reports that the Salman Khan-starrer could arrive in cinemas during the Independence Day weekend in August. However, the makers have not made any official announcement. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role. Despite the delay and title change, the film has remained in the spotlight. With the makers' latest statement, the makers have put to rest the rumours about its delay due to CBFC.