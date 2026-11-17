Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace received praise at a rough-cut screening in Mumbai. Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Riteish Deshmukh, Subhash Ghai and others called his performance powerful and compelling. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial releases on December 4.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has received praise from several members of the film industry following a rough-cut screening in Mumbai. Filmmakers Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya and Subhash Ghai, along with actor Riteish Deshmukh and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, were among those who watched the work-in-progress version of the film and appreciated Salman’s performance. The film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Salman Khan's performance in Maatrubhumi draws praise

A source close to the film said, "People closely associated with the film, along with others from the industry who have watched it, have been particularly appreciative of Salman Khan’s performance. He is outstanding throughout, bringing remarkable intensity, emotional depth and conviction to his character. After delivering memorable performances in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, Salman once again showcases that same emotional strength and commanding screen presence in Maatrubhumi. His performance leaves a lasting impression and is undoubtedly one of the film's biggest strengths. It is Salman Khan at his finest, delivering a powerful and compelling performance that stays with you long after the film ends."

What Salman Khan has said about Maatrubhumi

At the film's trailer launch, Salman clarified that Maatrubhumi is not an anti-China film. Instead, he described it as a story examining the human cost of war on both sides of the border. The film's approach, he indicated, is rooted in its human story rather than portraying the conflict through a purely political lens.

Maatrubhumi vs Eetha box office clash

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha on December 4. Based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi in pivotal roles.

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