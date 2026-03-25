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Maatrubhumi: Himesh Reshammiya on creating songs for Salman Khan, working for hours for Chaand Dekh Lena: 'This one carries certain uniqueness'

Himesh Reshammiya opens up about the challenges he faced in giving music to Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Maatrubhumi: Himesh Reshammiya on creating songs for Salman Khan, working for hours for Chaand Dekh Lena: 'This one carries certain uniqueness'
Himesh Reshammiya with Salman Khan
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Salman Khan's upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace (earlier titled: Battle of Galwan), is among the awaited movie of the year. To hype the anticipation, Salman Khan Films recently dropped the romantic number, Chand Dekh Lena. Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, the track, which was dropped on the occasion of Eid, brings forth an emotional narrative that reflects the film’s deeper themes of love, separation, and longing.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song narrates the pain of the distance between two lovers, with the emotional reality of relationships in a soldier’s life. In the song, Chitrangada Singh is seen waiting with for her husband, played by Salman Khan. He returns home after serving at the border, emphasising the silent strength of families who stand behind the nation's real heroes.

Himesh Reshmiya on composing songs for Salman Khan

Sharing his thoughts on the composition, Himesh Reshammiya said, “With this song, the brief was to capture the ache of distance between two lovers. Sameer Anjaan’s lyrics bring pain alive, while the tune stays massy and addictive. The tune was made with hours of rework and dedication. I’ve earlier created songs for Salman Khan, but this one carries a certain uniqueness to it, as it dives deeply into every listener everywhere.”

About Chaand Dekh Lena

Chaand Dekh Lena is sung by young Nihal Tauro, popularly known for spiritual bhajans and kirtans, and Ankona Mukherjee. Produced by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia as the director, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The release date of the film was originally scheduled for Eid 2026, but the movie got postponed due to Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As per the reports, the movie will not hit cinemas on Independence Day, August 2026. 

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Shalini Pandey is in awe of her Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He can be good at anything'
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