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Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family

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Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family

Salman Khan fans can rejoice as the first cut review of his upcoming movie Maatrubhumi is positive, giving out a strong impression of an emotional rollercoaster.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family
Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi (Image source: Twitter)
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Salman Khan fans are waiting with bated breath to see him back ruling the big screen. His ambitious war drama Maatrubhumi (earlier titled Battle of Galwan) has been highly anticipated among the fans. And now they're getting an update that will skyrocket their expectations. The first review of Salman's movie is out, and it is shared from a credible source. He's someone who has knowledge of masala entertainers and has even worked with Salman closely. Recently, the movie's director, Apoorva Lakhia, held a screening of the first rough cut, which was attended by the close associates of Khan. After the screening, the first reaction came out, and it is what every Bhaijaan fan wanted.  

Subhash Ghai dropped his thoughts after watching Maatrubhumi

The special screening of the first cut was attended by Kabir Khan, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Riteish Deshmukh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, along with Salman and Chitrangda. After the preview, Subhash dropped a tweet, praising the film for having a strong emotional story of the soldiers of India and China. Calling it a 'must watch', Ghai wrote, "So beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of an Apoorva Lakhia film MATRI BHUMI, starring #salman khan based on a warm story of Indo-China soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must-watch film." 

Salman Khan’s ‘Baap Level’ Performance: Mudassar Khan

Choreographer Mudassar Khan praised Salman’s unmatched energy, dedication, and larger-than-life performance in the song track. Sharing thoughts about his experience, Mudassar said, "Abhi maine ek gaana kiya hai Salman Khan sir ke saath in Maatrubhumi, it’s a very big song. 200 dancer hai, edit ho raha hai, aur Bhai ne usme kya baap level perform kiya hai. Humney 5 din shooting kiya tha."

Also read: Fact check: Madhuri Dixit went 'too bold' for public appearance, wore revealing black gown with deep neckline? Here's truth behind viral video

Salman Khan's film was originally expected to release on April 17, 2026. However, as per the reports, the makers needed more time for post-production work and patch shoots. It was also said that Salman did not want to rush the film and chose to delay rather than give out a half-baked project. The new release date of Maatrubhumi has not been announced yet.

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