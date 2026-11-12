Maatrubhumi conquers, Military veteran, Shaurya Chakra awardee react to trailer of Salman Khan's action drama

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi got appreciation from the Army veterans, sending a strong validation to the team about their vision.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace (earlier titled Battle of Galwan) is finally releasing, and the trailer has taken the digital world by storm. The theatrical trailer has already crossed over 50 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. However, Salman will be happier to know that it has reached its peak. Receiving admiration from the Army veterans is the best response the team can achieve, and they did it. The trailer has received appreciation from decorated military personnel, politicians, and audiences.

Retired Major Pawan Kumar, recipient of the Shaurya Chakra, and Major Manik M Jolly, a Military Intelligence veteran and recipient of the Sena Medal. Appreciation from individuals with first-hand military experience adds significance to the response, particularly given the film’s portrayal of war, soldiers’ sacrifices and the emotional toll on their families.

In a long tweet, Major Manik wrote, "Really glad that @BeingSalmanKhan picked up the topic of Galwan and made this movie #Maatrubhumi. Don’t care about VFX, don’t care about cinematic liberties, don’t care about slip-ups on military matters. What matters is that these stories need to be told. What Col Babu and his men went through that night is beyond the wildest imagination of any story writer. Their sacrifice for this nation was written in an exceptionally violent manner. This story needs to be told to every Indian and generations ahead so that they know what these soldiers did to protect our borders and freedom."

Major Pawan also agreed with Manik and wrote on his X, "Just saw the trailer of #Matrubhumi, and it’s a banger and all goosebumps….I completely agree with @Manik_M_Jolly sir that the larger populace needs to know the brave stories of our soldiers who have sacrificed themselves for this great nation. No movie is perfect, no cinematography is perfect, but the message needs to be understood

— Major Pawan Kumar, (@major_pawan) November 11, 2026

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film is set to release theatrically on December 4.