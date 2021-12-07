'Maar dala re': Nora Fatehi's super hot video leaves fans drooling - Watch

B-town beauty Nora Fatehi, who never fails to impress onlookers with her fashion selections and killer dance moves, is also a fitness enthusiast. The gorgeous diva who is known for her belly dancing moves and her envious curves, recently took to her social media handle to drop a sizzling hot video, showcasing her bombshell figure clad in trendy athleisure.

From showing off her hot bod in gym pants teamed with a crop top to flaunting her toned figure in black biker shorts paired with a one-shoulder crop top featuring a cut-out, Nora's sexy video left her fans drooling. "Maar dala re," commented a user. "Flexibility on peak," wrote another, "Very hot," commented yet another user. Several other dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Watch it here:



Days ago, a video of Nora suffering from a minor wardrobe malfunction had gone viral on the internet. In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Nora can be seen coming out of her car in her black gym wear. After this, she found herself in an embarrassing situation when a portion of her outfit slipped and her assets were slightly revealed.

Earlier, speaking about coming from a humble background and working as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 to the age of 18 during an appearance on ‘Star Vs Food’, Nora had said, "It's very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations." "But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.

Nora Fatehi's career began with ‘Bigg Boss’, and she has since been in several songs. Her tracks ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Garmi’ have gained a lot of attention. Nora was recently featured in the song ‘Chhod Denge’ before ‘Kusu Kusu’. Previously, the actress was seen in the song ‘Nach Meri Rani’. Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.