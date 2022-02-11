Maanayata Dutt shares adorable video of Sanjay Dutt on wedding anniversary, fan says 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'

Bollywood's very own 'Baba' aka Sanjay Dutt may be a tough guy on-screen, but off-camera he has a charming sweet personality that makes him so adorable and popular among the masses. Today, Sanjay Dutt celebrated the 14th year of togetherness with Maanyata. The duo got married on 11 February 2008, and since then, they are regarded as one of the power couples of B'town.

Well, Sanjay is a doting husband, and Maanyata gave solid proof about it. To celebrated the anniversary, Mrs Dutt shared a video on her social media, and people can't stop loving it. In the video we see our 'Vaastav' star giving a foot massage to his life partner. Maanyata posted the video and captioned it saying, "All my best days are the ones spent with you love you for being you happy anniversary!! @duttsanjay."

The video has gone viral, and fans of the 'Kaante' star are amazed at his gesture. One of the followers said, "Lage Raho Munna Bhai." While another user ridiculed him and said, "Banda chahe Sanjay Dutt ho..Pair to biwi k dbane pdte hain." Sanjay has impressed his fans again, here is what one of his fans said, "Kya bat hai har admi aisa ho." Another person said, "BABA is very grateful."

In one of his old interviews, Sanjay Dutt said, “I depend on Manyata a lot now. In fact, I depend on her for everything. It is she who pushed me to get back into shape again. I like coming home now and spending time as a family fan.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India.' He will soon be seen in the historic drama 'Prithviraj' with Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar. Sanjay will also be seen as the antagonist in the much-awaited actioner 'KGF 2,' and he will also been seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor in action-thriller 'Shamshera'