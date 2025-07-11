Maalik X review: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar film is 'disaster of epic proportions' with 'awful climax', say netizens

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik has clashed at the box office with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which has also received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences. The Hollywood superhero film Superman has also hit the theatres this Friday.

Headlined by Rajkummar Rao, the gangster action drama Maalik has been released in the theatres this Friday, July 11. The Pulkit directorial also stars Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla, and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles. Maalik has failed to impress the audiences, who have called it a "huge disappointment" with "awful climax." Though Rajkummar's performance has earned praise, but the film's boring and unoriginal screenplay has been slammed by the viewers.

One X user wrote, "#Maalik is a DISASTER of epic proportions. The film is a messy blend of borrowed plots, dull writing, and forced intensity. What begins as a promising setup quickly turns into a mess of disjointed scenes, over-the-top violence, and zero emotional depth. The screenplay is all over the place — no flow, no grip, and no emotional connect. #RajkummarRao tries to hold the fort, but his performance lacks authenticity — more mimicry than mastery. The songs fall flat, the BGM fails to elevate, and the direction is absolutely clueless. Even the camera angles are so awkward, they pull you out of the film. A complete misfire. Avoid at all costs."

Another review read, "Rajkummar Rao delivered a great performance & proved he can do mass action too. But sadly the film doesn't do justice to his acting. It's boring, emotions don't click & seemed like a bad replica of Raees. And what's with forced sequel & franchise these days? Awful climax." "#MaalikReview: 2 stars. Only watchable for #RajkummarRao’'s solid performance. The rest is a dull, outdated gangster drama with weak direction and no grip. Sadly, Raj deserves better", wrote another netizen.

Criticising the film's writing, one netizen shared his review, "Maalik is a film whose screenplay is written in such a way that it will confuse you, bore you, and make you scratch your head for wasting your money. They lifted many gangster films' stories, scenes, and even dialogues to merge them together and serve this mess. The 1st half is at least bearable, but the 2nd half goes completely haywire with unnecessary violence and no connection between scenes."

















Maalik has clashed at the box office with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which has also received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences. It seems that the first choice for cinegoers this week is the Hollywood superhero film Superman, headlined by David Corenswet and directed by James Gunn.

