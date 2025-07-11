Maalik movie review: Rajkummar Rao 2.0 is raw, brutal, convincingly massy hero, Manushi Chhillar shines despite limited performance

Despite the set-template storytelling of the movie, Maalik keeps you engaged because of the performances of Rajkummar Rao, Anushman Pushkar, Sourabh Shukla and Sourabh Sachdeva.

Director: Pulkit

Star cast: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, Sourabh Shukla, Sourabh Sachdeva, Anshuman Pushkar

Where to watch: In cinemas

Runtime: 2hr 32mins

Rating: 3 Stars

Set in 1990, Maalik follows the journey of Deepak (Rajkummar Rao), a simple, ambitious, and hot-headed son of a poor farmer. Circumstances force him to transform into a powerful gangster named Maalik. His rise threatens several powerful figures—a business rival, a politician, and a police officer. Together, they form an alliance to bring him down. Maalik is always surrounded by his loyal followers and puts his family above everything. But his enemies plot something so dangerous, it shakes up his entire world. What will Maalik do next? How he takes revenge and finishes his enemies becomes the core of the film.

Gangster dramas have always appealed to the masses—stories of rising from nothing to becoming powerful have been popular for decades. But with the recent flood of pan-India films like Pushpa, KGF, and Salaar, the genre feels overused. Maalik struggles with this fatigue. It follows the usual formula—an underdog rises due to life-changing events, becomes a feared overlord, and is eventually betrayed by those closest to him. This familiar arc makes the film feel a bit repetitive and stretched.

Despite its predictable story, Maalik manages to keep viewers hooked thanks to its strong cast and well-placed twists. The film opens with a bang—ACP Prabhu Das (Prosenjit Chatterjee) surrounds Maalik and demands his surrender. When it seems like Maalik will give up, he suddenly pulls out two AK-47s and opens fire, setting the tone for an intense ride. The story then flashes back to 1989, showing Deepak’s struggle and how fate changes his life completely.

Maalik has moments that truly impress. Deepak’s transformation into Maalik feels justified, and his brutal actions against his enemies seem convincing. By the time the interval hits, you start rooting for him. The first half is a bit slow, but the second half picks up with betrayals, double-crosses, and an engaging character arc.

On the downside, the writing is quite predictable. At times, Maalik gives a strong déjà vu of Pushpa, KGF, and even Gangs of Wasseypur. Some twists and betrayals are easy to guess. The songs don’t leave much impact, and the film feels a bit too long in the latter half. Also, the chemistry between Manushi and Rajkummar Rao falls flat.

However, Maalik marks a refreshing shift for Rajkummar Rao. Known mostly for realistic and offbeat roles, he proves that he can carry a massy, masala entertainer with ease. This is Rajkummar Rao 2.0—bigger, bolder, and ready for the action-packed league.