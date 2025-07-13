Maalik box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao's gangster-drama shows good jump on Saturday, earns...

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik may have taken a slow start, but the film has shown a good growth, hinting at a positive weekend.

Rajkummar Rao's gangster-drama Maalik may have taken a low opening, but on the second day itself, the film showed a good growth. Directed by Pulkit, Maalik revamps Rajkummar as a cold-blooded overlord, and the masses have accepted the film, despite mixed critical reception. Sacnilk has projected the initial collection of Saturday, and the film is expected to have a decent weekend. The mass entertainers have always attracted, and Maalik also benefited from the genre and its treatment. Showing Rajkummar in such a dreadful avatar has been a surprise for his fans and moviegoers. Thus, the two-day total has given a positive sign.

Maalik's Saturday box office collection is...

As Sacnilk reported, the initial collection of Maalik for Saturday stands at Rs 5.25 crores. The film opened with 3.75 crores on Friday. With Saturday's collection, till now, Maalik has earned Rs 9 crores. Going by the trend, the film will further show a good jump on Sunday, and might earn around Rs 7-8 crores, taking the weekend collection between Rs 15-17 crores. When it comes to occupancy, on Saturday, the average occupancy was 14.16%, with 6.40% in the morning shows, 16.95% in the afternoon shows, and 19.14% in the evening shows. Maalik is facing tough competition from Superman, Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyaan, and last week, Metro In Dino. Despite all, Maalik is standing on its feet, and that's commendable.

Maalik won the interior of India

Set against a gritty political backdrop, Maalik is striking a chord with audiences in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities who are drawn to its strong story and high-octane action. What makes this battle even more interesting is Maalik’s potential to sustain its run. Strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews would help it build momentum in the days ahead. Maalik also stars an ensemble cast, including Manushi Chhillar, Sourabh Shukla, Sourabh Sachdeva, and Prosenjit Chatterjee in key roles.