Kajol takes center stage in Maa, a gripping mythological horror directed by Vishal Furia. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The wait is finally over as the trailer of the much-anticipated film Maa, featuring Kajol in the lead, has been released. Packed with all the elements of a gripping horror, the film comes from the makers of Shaitaan (2024), which starred Kajol’s husband, Ajay Devgn.

Maa is a mythological thriller directed by Vishal Furia and penned by Saiwyn Quadras. Kajol shared the trailer of Maa on Instagram with the caption, "Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer." She also mentioned that the trailer is now live and the film is set to hit cinemas on June 27.

Kajol takes center stage in Maa, a gripping mythological horror directed by Vishal Furia. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa is presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Devgn Films.

At the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn was asked if he ever thought of casting his daughter Nysa Devgan in Maa. He replied, “She’s not interested in this kind of work,” making it clear that acting isn't on her radar right now.

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before pursuing further studies at the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. While she frequently grabs attention for her fashion choices and public appearances in Mumbai, she has not shown interest in joining the film industry yet.

Kajol has spoken about the speculation around Nysa’s Bollywood debut, saying her daughter is still too young to make such decisions. In a 2023 interview, Kajol also stood by Nysa amid online trolling, stating, “I’m proud of her… she carries herself with dignity. She’s 19 and free to make her own choices. I’ll always support her.”