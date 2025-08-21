Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room

Why do Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani eye THESE Chinese firms? How can Reliance Industries, Adani group bypass ban on Chinese investment?

THIS Indian state to stop issuing Aadhar card to adults, exception made for..., details here

When is Hartalika Teej Vrat 2025: Know fasting rules, rituals, do's and don'ts

'Suryakumar Yadav and co. will...': Sports Ministry finally breaks silence on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller

EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works

After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness

'His inappropriate behaviour...': Malayalam actress Rini Ann George makes shocking allegations against politician, accuses him of inviting her to hotel room

Malayalam actor Rini Ann George accuses politician of inviting her to hotel room

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller

Kajol's Maa belongs in the same horror universe as the 2024 film Shaitaan that starred Ajay Devgn, Jyoti, Janki Bodiwala, and R Madhavan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller
Maa on Netflix
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The mythological horror film Maa, headlined by Kajol, was released on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia, it also starred Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Faisal Malik, and Jitendra Kumar in key supporting roles. Maa turned out to be a commercial flop as it just earned Rs 36 crore net in India and Rs 49 crore gross worldwide.

Now, after almost two months of its theatrical release, the Kajol-starrer will have its streaming release on Netflix on August 22. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Jab rakshak ek maa ho to har bhakshak ki haar hogi. Watch Maa, out 22 August, on Netflix."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflixin)

Maa belongs in the same horror universe as the 2024 film Shaitaan. The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala-starrer turned out to be a superhit at the box office as it grossed Rs 220 crore worldwide. Shaitaan was the official adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. R Madhavan, who played the villain in Shaitaan, also makes an appearance in the end credits in Maa.

Maa was Kajol's first release of the year. Her second movie this year was the patriotic thriller Sarzameen, which was a direct-to-digital release on JioHotstar in July. It also starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and was the directorial debut of Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani, who made his acting debut in the 2012 film Student of the Year. 

READ | Swara Bhasker says she has crush on Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, netizens call her 'shameless lady'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods: 'One day, I woke up and…'
Kangana Ranaut recalls how her mother smashed her dollhouse over delayed periods
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE