Maa OTT release date: When, where to watch Kajol-starrer horror thriller

Kajol's Maa belongs in the same horror universe as the 2024 film Shaitaan that starred Ajay Devgn, Jyoti, Janki Bodiwala, and R Madhavan.

The mythological horror film Maa, headlined by Kajol, was released on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia, it also starred Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Faisal Malik, and Jitendra Kumar in key supporting roles. Maa turned out to be a commercial flop as it just earned Rs 36 crore net in India and Rs 49 crore gross worldwide.

Now, after almost two months of its theatrical release, the Kajol-starrer will have its streaming release on Netflix on August 22. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Jab rakshak ek maa ho to har bhakshak ki haar hogi. Watch Maa, out 22 August, on Netflix."

Maa belongs in the same horror universe as the 2024 film Shaitaan. The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala-starrer turned out to be a superhit at the box office as it grossed Rs 220 crore worldwide. Shaitaan was the official adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. R Madhavan, who played the villain in Shaitaan, also makes an appearance in the end credits in Maa.

Maa was Kajol's first release of the year. Her second movie this year was the patriotic thriller Sarzameen, which was a direct-to-digital release on JioHotstar in July. It also starred Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and was the directorial debut of Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani, who made his acting debut in the 2012 film Student of the Year.

