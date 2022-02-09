'Maa ki godh... Jannat': Salman Khan drops adorable selfie with mom Salma- See viral pic

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped an adorable selfie with his mom Salma. In the picture, he can be seen laying on his mom’s lap. He can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt, meanwhile, his mother dons a casual Kurta.

Sharing the picture with his mother, Salman Khan wrote, “Maa ki godh …. Jannat.” The picture is doing rounds on social media. Fans have reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “

Beta ho to Aisa.” The second one mentioned, “wo most sweetest person.”

Take a look:

A few days back, Salman Khan and Hollywood’s sensation John Travolta met at an award function, and together, they look terrific. The pictures and the videos from the same went viral on social media.

As per the reports of Zoom, Salman was awarded the Personality of the Year award, whereas John got bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement award. The prestigious ceremony was organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

Earlier, Salman had released his song ‘Dance With Me.’ Through his single, the actor has given a sneak-peek into his life, his family, and every near-n-dear in his life. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor has sung the song, and frequent collaborator Sajid-Wajid have composed the song.

Through the 4-minute video, we get to know Salman’s uncles, aunts, nephews, sisters, in a candid, unfiltered manner. We even get to see some old photos, Khan's paternal grandparents, some never-seen-footage of Arbaaz, Sohail dancing out with Salman, and much more. Well, from family to close friends, everyone is a part of his music video, and when we say everyone, it does include Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

On the work front Salman was last seen in action-thriller ‘Antim The Finale Truth’ with Ayush Sharma, and he will soon be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif.