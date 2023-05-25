'Maa ka khyaal rakhna...': Ayushmann Khurrana holds mother at late father P Khurrana's prayer meet, pens heartfelt note

Ayushmann Khurrana (left), Aparshakti Khurana (right) holding their mother at P Khurrana's prayer meet

Ayushmann Khurrana and family held a prayer meet of renowned astrologer and Ayushmann, Aparshakti's father, P Khurrana. The prayer meet was attended by family members and close associates, and Ayushmann shared moments from the occasion. Khurrana shared photos from the meet and also shared the last words of his father with his followers.

In one of the photos, Ayushmann and Aparshakti were holding their mother. In another photo, the entire family is captured paying respect before P Khurrana's large portrait. In the fourth photo, a jar filled with sweets was photographed, and it also had a special message on it, "This is my favourite sweet. Hope you like it too. P Khurrana."

Ayushmann shared the post with a heartfelt message in the caption, he wrote, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai.” He further wrote, “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.” Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai Jai."

Renowned astrologer and father of actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana – Pandit P Khurrana – passed away in Mohali on Friday. The news was confirmed by the family in an official statement. A known astrologer, Khurrana had authored many books on the subject.

The official family statement read: “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurrana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”

In an Instagram post of 2021, Ayushmann penned a sweet note for his father, recounting how his zeal for astrology affected the actor's own life. Ayushmann said that his dad studied law but chose to be an astrologer. "We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double ns and double rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana," he wrote.