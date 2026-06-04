Maa Behen review: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri shine in crime comedy that redefines feminism, addresses real issues comically, without bashing men

Maa Behen springs a major surprise, and it is one of the rare films that promotes feminism positively, shows real issues women faced, and sends a strong message, without being a male-bashing narrative.

Director: Suresh Triveni

Star cast: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, Ravi Kishan, Arunoday Singh, Geetanjali Kulkarni

Runtime: 135 mins (2hr 15 mins)

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3.5 stars

Maa Behen synopisis

Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), a lonely-but-enchanting widow, calls her daughters Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna Durga), as her neighbour, Gupta (Ravi Kishan), dies in her house. Rekha is suspected, judged, and ridiculed by almost everyone in her locality. How she struggles to hide this mishap from others, including the nosy neighbour, Mrs Gupta (Geetanjali Kulkarni), and her cop brother, Maheshwari (Arunoday Singh), while sorting out their decade-old differences, forms the crux of Maa Behen.

First thoughts on Maa Behen

When the trailer of Maa Behen was dropped, I was overwhelmed. I didn't find it funny, and was fearing that the film might be a misfire, riding only on the names of Madhuri and Triptii. I already wrote about it here. However, after watching the film, I'm pleasantly delighted by the fact that Maa Behen isn't just a crime comedy, but makes a solid statement about the patriarchal society women live in, and how they're judged by their every move. Maa Behen springs a major surprise, and it is one of the rare films that promotes feminism positively, shows real issues women faced, and sends a strong message, without being a male-bashing narrative.

The performances that keep you glued

Although Maa Behen is promoted with the trio in the lead, even the men have done a fabulous job, and so does the supporting cast. Madhuri, as expected, was a treat in comic scenes, but spectacular in emotional moments. There is an intrigue factor with Rekha. You'll judge her throughout the film. Is she a vicious woman? Is she a man-killer? Is Rekha a characterless woman? These questions will pop up in your mind, and Madhuri nailed it with her poker face expressions. Triptii Dimri, the girl, has again outshone herself. Despite sharing the screen with Madhuri, she stands tall throughout the film. There are moments when she displays the complexity of a married woman, and she excels in portraying them.

Triptii is a seasoned performer, and she proved it again. A special mention to Dharna Durga. I had no clue that she would be such a revelation. Social media sensation Dharna has exceptionally performed and was standing toe-to-toe with Madhuri and Triptii. She's a promising newcomer. Ravi Kishan, though he seemed to be underutilised, especially in the first half. But emerges as a scene-stealer in the last hour. Arunoday Singh, the tough guy from Apaharan, was so good with his comic timing. Despite a limited scope, Arunoday proves his worth and gives out a strong message that he can even be considered for a comedic lead. Geetanjali Kulkarni is another fine artiste that will make you chuckle every time she appears on screen. A brilliant performer.

What works in favour of Maa Behen

The biggest strength of the film is the writing, screenplay, and dialogue. Suresh and Pooja Tolani deserve a pat for addressing some serious themes in an entertaining way. The basic premise is wafer-thin, but the last 20 minutes are the best part of the film. The climax and the revelation will leave you shunned. I was glued to the seat when the mystery started to get solved, and we got to know what Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma had gone through over the years. We live in a society where we judge a woman's character by her outfits. Sadly, we still doubt a woman who lives without a man in her home. Every move of her is heavily judged by others. They live under the suspicious gaze of men, buried under multiple rumours. All these themes are excellently narrated in the film, which will move you emotionally by the end.

The shortcomings of Maa Behen

Yes, there are a few red markings in this film. Certain scenes look a bit cartoonish. A few character arcs were not given proper closure (esp Arunoday's Maheshwari). Paresh Rawal was wasted, and his character wasn't established well. The music is decent and goes well with the narrative, but it could have been better. The back and forth of reality and assumptions, narrated well by journalist Shrivardhan Trivedi, will confuse you and might overwhelm you.

Overall verdict

Maa Behen is one film that should be watched with Maa, Bhen, Biwi, Bache, and Parivar. It gives out a well-intentioned message in a humorous manner.