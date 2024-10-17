This popular song by Aishwarya Rai was penned by one of the most respected lyricists in Bollywood, and his inspiration for the song was the lines painted behind highway trucks.

Aishwarya Rai has given several memorable performances in her career. However, whenever we discuss her filmography, her popular item number, Kajra Re, also appears in the special mention. This fun, peppy number from Bunty Aur Babli (2005) features a cameo appearance of Rai with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The song was a rage in 2005, and it currently has more than 450 million views on YouTube. The song was written by veteran lyricist Gulzar and he had a special source for the inspiration of this song. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Gulzar revealed that he got inspired to write Kajra Re with the lines painted behind the highway trucks.

Gulzar said, "Serious poetry would have been out of place here. The song is inspired primarily by the lines that one sees written on trucks speeding up and down the highways in north India. Remember that the female protagonist is from a Punjabi family. She throws around a smattering of English because her ambition is to be a beauty pageant contestant. The boy, too, is a small-town guy in a hurry to get ahead in life.”

Watch Kajra Re

Just like the song, the movie Bunty Aur Babli was a superhit, grossing Rs 63 crores worldwide. The movie inspired a sequel 16 years after the original, with new cast members. Bunty Aur Babli 2 had Siddhant Chaturvedi with Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Bachchan was replaced by Saif Ali Khan However the sequel failed commercially, with many stating that it spoilt the memories of the original film.

Talking about Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh, the Bachchans are making headlines for different reasons. While Amitabh Bachchan is making noise with his work, including Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Abhishek and Aishwarya divorce rumours have been widely reported. However, both actors have subtly denied the rumours on various occasions.

